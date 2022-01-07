Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

