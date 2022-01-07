Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of AVIR opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $94.17.
In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.