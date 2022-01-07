Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

