AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.70. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,574 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

