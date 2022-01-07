Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.12. 24,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

