Associated Banc Corp Sells 356 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

