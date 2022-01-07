Associated Banc Corp Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 62.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

