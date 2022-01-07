Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 1,865 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

