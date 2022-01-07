Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 6,751.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 304,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,753 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

