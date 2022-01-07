Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $142.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

