Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $54,046.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

