ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.57 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $8.57 million and $146,164.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00072845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.38 or 0.07635332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,526.22 or 1.00166826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007535 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.