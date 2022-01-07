Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $15.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 3,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.91%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

