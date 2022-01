Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). 286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 407,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

