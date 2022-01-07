Ark Price Reaches $1.12 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $150.23 million and $6.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,282,173 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

