Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 1,618 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 93,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $399.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

