Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 3,269 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.