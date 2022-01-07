Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

