Arion Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Arion has a total market cap of $45,214.89 and approximately $29.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.44 or 0.07588585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,207.02 or 0.99921203 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,291,724 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.