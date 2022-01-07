Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE AR traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.04. The company had a trading volume of 251,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,109. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$634.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

