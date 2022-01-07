ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.37.

TSE:ARX opened at C$11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

