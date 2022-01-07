Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aravive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

