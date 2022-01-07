APY.Finance (APY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $278,618.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $13.17 million and $278,618.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00060086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00073189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.07627564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00075478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.42 or 1.00012361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007533 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,802,382 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.