Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,007 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $127,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

