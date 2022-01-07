Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,914 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $49,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.