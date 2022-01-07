Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

