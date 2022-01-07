Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Apollo Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 116.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

