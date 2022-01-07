APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of APA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of APA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

