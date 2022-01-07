APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading 3.5% Higher

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 1,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

