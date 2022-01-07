Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ATBPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 13,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,267. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

