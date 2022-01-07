Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Anthem worth $114,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $458.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.38. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

