Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post sales of $36.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.98 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.20. 33,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

