Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

ATRS opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $574.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

