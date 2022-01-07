ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 3.9% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSS stock opened at $376.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.58 and its 200 day moving average is $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.