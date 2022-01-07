AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Hits $0.0933 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $155,671.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00060086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00073189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.07627564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00075478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.42 or 1.00012361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007533 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

