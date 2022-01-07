ankrETH (aEth) Market Cap Hits $86.20 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $86.20 million and $20,054.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $2,938.89 or 0.07072749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

