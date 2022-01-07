Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $112.52 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $155.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.