Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $112.52 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $155.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.