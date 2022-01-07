Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.17.

AND stock opened at C$53.37 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$55.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

