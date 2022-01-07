Analyzing RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) & BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get RLX Technology alerts:

5.6% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for RLX Technology and BOTS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and BOTS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.58 -$19.63 million $0.14 25.79 BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A

BOTS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19% BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30%

Summary

RLX Technology beats BOTS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.