Analyzing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Cardlytics has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $129.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.00%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 106.16%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 11.15 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -16.19 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Cardlytics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

