Analyzing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 42.75 -$66.33 million N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 205.19 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.11

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -265.03% -26.49% -19.89% Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for C4 Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.21%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.14%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Autolus Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

