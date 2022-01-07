Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $15.75

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

BLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 15,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,370. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

