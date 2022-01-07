Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $3,234.34

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,234.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,772.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,919.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,782.52. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.