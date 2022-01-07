Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lear Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.