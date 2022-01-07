Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report sales of $762.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $766.00 million and the lowest is $759.19 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $101.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

