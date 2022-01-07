Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 12,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,851. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

