Analysts Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $29.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.63 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $126.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. General Motors has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $67.21.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

