Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.11 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.88. 191,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

