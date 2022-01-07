Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.54 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.49.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

