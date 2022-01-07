Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.00. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 1,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 86.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.