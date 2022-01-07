Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce sales of $254.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $269.15 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $338.20 on Monday. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.51.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

